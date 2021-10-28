By Temisan Amoye

Round four of the English EFL Cup rounded up on Wednesday night with routine wins for Premier League clubs, with West Ham eliminating favourites Man City 5-3 on penalties the highlight of the night.

With Arsenal, Leeds and Sunderland securing their Quarter-Final berths on Tuesday, here is a review of Wednesday’s EFL Cup matches

West Ham 5-3 Man City (Penalties)

West Ham eliminated favourites Man City on penalties, following a goalless 90 minutes in which the visitors dominated but failed to convert their chances.

Man City had won the competition the last four seasons in a row had their sights on a fifth but had their hopes dashed by the Hammers.

Phil Foden missed the only spot-kick on the night, as West Ham progressed into the Quarter-Final of the EFL Cup

Liverpool 2-0 Preston

In-form Liverpool saw out a routine 2-0 win over Championship side, Preston North End, with goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi sending the Reds into the Quarter-Finals.

Despite Klopp resting the starting XI who thrashed Man United 5-0 in the Premier League, the Reds delivered, with Origi scoring a spectacular scorpion kick goal to double the Reds lead in the 84th minute

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham

Tottenham secured a much-needed win 1-0 win over Burnley in the EFL Cup. Spurs who had lost their last two fixtures were looking to bounce back with a win, and a lone goal from Lucas Moura was enough to seal victories over league rivals Burnley.

Burnley have now failed to win in their last five fixtures, recording three draws and two losses.

Stoke 1-2 Brentford

Premier League newcomers Brentford maintained their impressive showing with a 2-1 win over Championship side Stoke City.

Goals from Sergi Canos and Ivan Toney sent the Bees two goals up in the first half. Stoke cut the deficit through Sawyers in the 57th minute, but Brentford maintained their lead till the final whistle.

Leicester 4-2Brighton (Penalties)

Leicester emerged victorious in a hard-fought clash with Brighton. It took penalties to separate the two sides, after playing out a 2-2 draw in 90 mins. Harvey Barnes early 6th-minute opener was cancelled out by Adam Webster in the 45th minute.

Ademola Lookman restored the Foxes lead immediately, sending Leicester 2-1 up before halftime. Zambian midfielder Mwepu restored parity for Brighton in the 71st minute. It took penalties to separate both sides.

With Leicester netting all their spot-kicks, Maupay and Mwepu’s misses proved costly, with Leicester emerging 4-2 winners after the shootout.

Vanguard News Nigeria