•Wangi Mba-Uzokwu, Regional Director, M-net West Africa; Michael Efe Ejeba, winner of BBNaija Season 2; Fela Ibidapo, Group Head, Corporate Affairs, Heritage Bank; John Ugbe, General Manager, MultiChoice Nigeria and Eyo Bassey, Chief Executive Officer, Payporte during the car presentation held at Wheat Baker Hotel, Onitolo, Ikoyi Lagos, Tuesday.

By Sylvester Kwentua

Micheal Ejeba, famously known as Efe Money, may have finally revealed his own part of the story trending on social media, on how he was reportedly abandoned by the organizers of the Big Brother reality show, after he won the 2017 edition. In a new EP, #AgainstAllOdds, that was released recently, Efe revealed that some unnamed people wanted to use him, while deceiving him with fake love.

“Man no be God, dem for finish us. I win Big Brother, dem wan finish me…. I no gree make them use me, dem wan evil me…so when dem come with their fake love, e funny me… I dey do my best to put in all…I’m sorry to my fans wey be expecting more I dey promise to give you joy, make una no give up” Efe lyrically spat out,” he speaks.

READ ALSOBBNaija: I never thought I would be loved, accepted — White Money

Recall that Efe secured 57.61 per cent of votes to emerge winner of the 2017 Big Brother Naija ‘See Goobe’ reality TV show. The Warri-born rap artist beat Bisola, who became the 1st runner up with 18.54 per cent of the vote at the grand finale, but ever since the show ended, much has not been heard or seen of Efe, a situation that made people question his constant exclusion from Big Brother