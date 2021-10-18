By Innocent Anaba

A non-governmental organisation, Global Integrity Crusade Network, GICN, yesterday, urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, and the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, not to shield any employee of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, from investigation and prosecution over allegations of corruption.

Staff members of the agency had embarked on a nationwide strike, last month, accusing the Director-General, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, of high-handedness.

Secretary, Association of Civil Servants of Nigeria, NLRC unit, Mrs. Anastesia Ijobo, had also urged the EFCC to probe certain suspicious transactions authorised by the commission’s management amounting to over N2 billion.

The EFCC had invited some staff of the commission for interrogation, but no charges have been filed. Gbajabiamila was not among those interrogated.

GCIN, in a statement by its Director in charge of Welfare and Logistics, Mr. Akumabi Ojogbane, said: “In 2019, over N1billion was spent from the commission’s internally-generated revenue without appropriation (as against N75 million appropriated as administrative expenses).

“In 2020, over N1billion was spent from the commission’s internally-generated revenue without appropriation.”

The commission had in September 2021, denied the allegations against the NLRC management, wondering how over N2billion could be diverted in this era of the Treasury Single Account, TSA.

Vanguard News Nigeria