EFCC nabs 2 herbalists, 24 others for cyber fraud in Oyo

The herbalists (above) and the other suspects (below).

By Sola Isola, IBADAN

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Command on Friday, arrested two self-claimed herbalists, identified as Ajisafe Toheeb and Ogundayo Usman at Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital over their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

They were arrested alongside 24 others, four of whom claimed to be students of a private university (name withheld).

A statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the agency, Wilson Uwujaren, noted that twenty-two of the suspects have been indicted by an ongoing investigation.

“They were arrested following verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in cyber fraud.

“Items recovered from them include cars, mobile phones, television sets, Play Station5, laptops, among others,” he added.

The suspects are: Soyinka Emmanuel Oluwafemi, Olaoti Fawaz, Omoke Ogbonaya, Okhiria Alex, Olamilekan Ibrahim, Olagoke Olalekan, Adeniran Ibrahim Adesina, Olasupo Temitayo Ayomide, Adeniran Basit, Ogunsetan Gbolahan Oluwasegun, Balogun Salam Omolade and Olamilekan Ibrahim.

Others are Ilesanmi Mayowa, Amao Emmanuel Abiodun, Olakanmi Babatunde Abdulrahmon, Olasile Jide, Dauda Sodiq, Hammed Ayomide Rasheed, Sodiq Olaide, Idris Damilola Yusuf, Abdulramon Mubarak and Ogunbiyi Segun.

Vanguard News Nigeria