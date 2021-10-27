By Chris Ochayi, ABUJA

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has commenced investigations into the alleged diversion of N5.2 billion belonging to the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON.

To this ends, the anti-graft agency is interrogating the Chairman of the dissolved factional ALGON, Kolade Alabi, whose tenure was accused of corruption and diversion of the associations’ fund.

It was gathered that Alabi arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Jabi, Abuja on Monday and is currently being detained and grilled by operatives of the agency.

It was gathered that Alabi had a lot of case to answer to, especially the diversion of N5.2 billion allocated to the association for the development of the 774 local government area.

READ ALSO: Alleged diversion of N5.2bn funds: Submit yourself to EFCC ― ALGON IMC tells Hon Alabi

Meanwhile the Interim Management Committee, IMC of ALGON, had in an earlier report revealed that Alabi and his cohorts had continued to impersonate leadership of the association and also diverting funds meant for the association to their personal accounts for personal use.

Alabi who is currently backed by shadow parties in high places in the polity, leads a faction of ALGON and has been locked in a battle of supremacy with the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of ALGON led by the Chairman of Suleja of Niger state, Abdullahi Maje.

However, the IMC reacting to the development on Tuesday, begged the anti-graft agency to ensure that justice is served, which superintends over the affairs of the 774 constitutionally recognised local government areas in Nigeria.

Hence, whoever holds the rudder to its ship, should be accountable and transparent to all and sundry, especially the executive level.

Vanguard News Nigeria