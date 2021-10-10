…sets capacity building as catalyst to accelerate SMEs in non-oil exports

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, becomes focal point to grow the Nigerian economy, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, through the Export Expansion Facility Programme, EEFP, in partnership with Agrochains Consult, has kicked off a five-day ‘Capacity Building Workshop’ to train 100 women-owned businesses on Export Readiness.

The part of the workshop include feature accelerator sessions on institutionalising the inclusion of more women led-SMEs into the non-oil export ecosystem with targeted training on improved packaging, branding standardized certifications and knowledge of relevant international trade agreements which will in turn help the businesses access new global markets.

The Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP), under the Federal Government’s N2.3 trillion, Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) is designed to protect export businesses from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, safeguard jobs and de-risk the economy from future shocks by focusing on driving economic growth through exports.

The Executive Director /Chief Executive Office, NEPC, Olusegun Awolowo, explained why NEPC partnering Agrochains Consult on boosting export trade by women owned SMEs with basic tools that would help them realize their business objectives for expansion.

Awolowo said: “It is heartening to note the progress women-owned businesses have made as key economic drivers in Nigeria’s non-oil export eco-system.

“The NEPC always strives to partner with reputable private sector companies such as Agrochains Consult in our continuing effort to create an army of exporters that will drive non-oil exports and promote the diversification of Nigeria’s export portfolio for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

“The training of 100 women-owned businesses on Export Readiness is part of our efforts to achieve inclusion and effective participation of women in the non-oil export sector”.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Agrochains Consult, Titi Ojo, said: “As a private sector leader in capacity building, training and workshops we focus on providing real world experience, insight, in-depth research, evidence-based information and keynotes from industry leaders.

“The topics to be covered will include, leveraging institutional partnerships to develop export competencies of the businesses, support with improved packaging, branding, standardized certification and knowledge of trade agreements and market requirements.

“An opportunity to partner with the NEPC/EEFP to train women CEOs on Export Readiness is an indication of trust we do not take lightly, our commitment to the businesses will exceed the five–day mark as we have structured a six-month mentorship programme to ensure participants get to export with the support of experienced mentors.”

The training will include a panel discussion with export supporting Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAS) and select private sector institutions including National Agricultural Quarantine Services NAQS, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control NAFDAC, Nigeria Export Promotion Council NEPC, Nigeria Export Import Bank, NEXIM, Women and Youth Export Facility WAYEF, Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, and CRC Credit Bureau Limited.

The training is part of continuing efforts of the NEPC/ EEFP to provide support for MSMEs operating in the sector. Through strategic partnerships NEPC has provided technical support to SMEs to enhance the competitiveness of our products in the international market.

Agrochains Consult since its inception provides strategic services that will enhance the development of Agricultural Value Chains and the Non-oil Export sector in Nigeria.