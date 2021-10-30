Speaker, Edo state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amb Marcus Onobun has advised Christians across Nigeria to shun discrimination amongst various denominations and embrace unity.

The Speaker made this call in a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony of Exco Officers of Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Edo state chapter, held in Benin city Edo state.

He noted that while discriminatory behaviour is common in churches, it is against the gospel of unity which Jesus Christ stood for and therefore imperative for Christians to avoid the idea of denominational segregation.

Rt Hon Marcus Onobun described the opportunity to grace the occasion as a rare privilege and congratulated the Exco elect urging them to be faithful in all their dealings.

Similarly, Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Delta state chapter, Senior Apostle Sylvanus Okorotie who had earlier given a lecture themed; Ecumenism: A Tool for Cooperate Prayer, highlighted the concept of ecumenism. He said Christians who belong to different Christian denominations must work together to develop closer relationships among their churches and promote Christian unity.

Apostle Okorotie buttressed the need for christians to tow the path of righteousness as well as unite in cooperate prayers to seek God’s intervention in tackling insecurity and unrest the country has faced in recent times.

He enjoined the new exco to imbibe the spirit of humility and selflessness and to work harmoniously to uplift the organisation as a body and christendom as a whole.

The chairman, South-South zone, His Grace, Arch. Dr. Ege Israel Eniyekenimi (JP), while

inaugurating the committee charged the new Chairman to be good Servant-Leader. He advised him to create a good working relationship with his executive members.

The newly inaugurated Exco of OAIC Edo state chapter is chaired by, Apostle general Dr. I.U Omoike. Others include; Special Apostle F.I. Ehioba, Special Evangelist Omah O as state first and second vice chairman respectively.

Other members are Special Apostle Pro. J. Olorinmaiye, Senior Apostle Vincent Aigbedion, Prophetess Clara O. Taiwo(JP), Most Superior Evangelist S.O. Omorogieva, Apostle Kola Ajibola, Pastor Ifeanyi Igwurube, Most Senior Apostle Tunde Arakameh, Most Senior Apostle Dr. R.E. Omoro and Barrister Eric Evwierhoma.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman, Apostle Omoike appreciated the Body for the successful conduct of credible elections and thanked member churches for imposing confidence on him.

He promised to continue to promote the ideals of peace, unity, love and Godly living, noting that his re-election was an opportunity and a call to greater service.

The event was graced with dignitaries including, representatives of the Chief Judge of Edo state, Hon. Justice P. Akhikhiero and Hon. Justice V.O.A. Oviawe, a representative of the Deputy Governor of Edo state, Mrs. Faith Irabor, Edo state CAN Secretary amongst others.

The Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) is the representative body that brings together African Independent and Instituted Churches (AICs). It has over 200 denominations under its umbrella. It is also Bloc of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).