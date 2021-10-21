By Chris Onuoha

Mr Charles Idahosa, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has attributed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s seeming slow pace of infrastructural developments in the last one year to the party’s internal distraction in the state.

It would be recalled that Idahosa defected from the All Progressives Congress APC to the PDP with the governor prior to the 2020 gubernatorial election in the state

Addressing newsmen in Benin, Idahosa, who absolved the governor of any blame in the lingering party crisis in the state, blamed some critical party members whom he accused of being selfish and greedy and had refused the governor’s stretched olive branch.

According to him, some party members are resisting resolution of the crisis because of personal gains ahead of the 2023 general elections

“Governor Godwin Obaseki is not the problem as some persons are making it look like.

“Since he joined the PDP, the governor has been begging for harmonisation of the old PDP and those that came with him from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Several meetings have been called by the governor but we’re not honoured by some few individuals who have decided that the structure of the party belongs to them.

“His first four years was action. You will all agree with me that in this first one year, he has been very slow because he is completely distracted.

“But the truth is that, when we were running from scorpions, we did not know fully that we were bedding with snakes.

‘Now, the stakes are higher, integrity of the governor is at stake and those of us that urged him to move and moved with him.

“We are now politically stranded, roaming from one point to the other because of some few greedy politicians,” he said.

Idahosa, however, called for the intervention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP with a view to resolving the crisis.

He also appealed to the governor and all stakeholders to stop the unnecessary suspension and counter suspension forthwith.

Vanguard News Nigeria