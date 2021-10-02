By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Crisis seems to be brewing along Afikpo-Abakaliki expressway in Ebonyi state following the killing of three youths by a truck in the area.

A source who spoke to Vanguard around Akpoha Community in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state expressed sadness over the development and advised commuters to turn back to avoid the aggravation of the incident.

“We are not happy over this development. A truck killed three of our youths and dumped their corpses in the bush and we are protesting about it.

“I will advise us to turn back. We’re not happy at all. How can the truck driver kill our youths and hide their corpses.”

Presently, the Afikpo-Abakaliki expressway along the axis of Akpoha seems impassable by commuters as vehicles are parking along the expressway while others are turning back to avoid being in the middle of the crossfire.

When Vanguard reached to relevant authorities in Government and security machinery in the State about the development, they assured that the matter would soon be brought under control.

Governor David Umahi noted: “Help will come immediately.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Garba explained that “it’s as a result of a fatal motor accident where an okada rider and passenger were crushed to death”

From the report reaching Vanguard, the Council Chairman and Coordinator are on top of the matter and have cleared the road.

