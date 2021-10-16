.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki



THE State Congresses of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP took place, Saturday, at different locations in the State.

While APC elected Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha as its Party Chair, the PDP did the same in the election of Toochukwu Okorie.

Opposing the conduct of the election, the Chairmanship candidate of the PDP, who couldn’t emerge in the election, Mr Silas Joseph Onu said he would challenge the election results in Court.

“There was no election. What happened was not befitting for stakeholders of the Party. My delegates were not allowed into the venue to vote.”

Declaring the State PDP results at the Peoples Club, Abakaliki, Senator Ben Collins Ndu who is the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, described the election as free and fair.

“Mr Toochukwu Okorie is declared the winner of the Chairmanship position in the PDP State Congress election as he pulled the highest number of votes.”

Also, at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki, where the APC Chairmanship candidate emerged, the election was conducted peacefully as there was no reported case of violence and irregularities.

In his acceptance speech, the State Chairman of the APC, Okoro-Emegha appreciated Governor David Umahi’ for his leadership style which has led to the transformation of Ebonyi State and the peace witnessed during the Congress.

Earlier, Governor David Umahi’ of Ebonyi State thanked members of the party for their cooperation and maturity in the conduct of the election.