The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has advised Nigerians to cultivate the habit of daily intake of eggs to boost immune system and ensure better vision.

The PAN Chairman, Alimosho Zone, Lagos State, Mr Oluwole Fayefunmi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at a roadshow to commemorate the World Egg Day on Friday.

The World Egg Day is celebrated globally on every second Friday in October.

Fayefunmi said the association embarked on a roadshow to sensitise Nigerians to the benefits of eating eggs daily.

“We are creating awareness on the importance of having eggs constantly in our diets.

“We are also going to contribute crates of eggs to orphanages around Alimosho to celebrate the day.

“The health benefits of eggs are enormous, if you do not eat eggs frequently, you are missing a lot. Eggs help build immune system and aid better vision.

“Our message is that eggs are suitable for children, adults and the elderly. There is no limit to the number you can eat daily.

“I want to urge Nigerians that instead of getting a bottle of soft drinks at N150 per bottle, they should go for a nutritious egg at just N50,” Fayefunmi said.

On his part, Mr Stephen Olufemi, the former Secretary-General of the association, Lagos chapter, reiterated the need to correct misconceptions that eggs are not suitable for adults.

“The major reason we are celebrating this World Egg Day is to educate Nigerians on the nutritional value of eggs to their health. We want them to know that it is good to eat eggs.

“We also want to correct misconceptions about eggs not being healthy for adult consumption. Eggs have immense nutritional benefits for adults, as well as children.

“The lutein in eggs is very beneficial to adults, as it helps aid clearer vision in the elderly.

“The roadside show is to let Nigerians know that egg is good for everyone.

“This awareness will help promote and encourage the business of poultry farmers as it will ensure more patronage of eggs,” Olufemi said

Also speaking, the association’s patron, Mr Adewale Balogun, noted that it was pertinent for Nigerians to understand the benefits of egg consumption.

“We are here to make Nigerians understand the benefits of eggs. Eggs are so vital to human diet and health.

“Even the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said it is important to eat eggs regularly, to stay healthy, as it contains virtually all vitamins and minerals.

“If you consume at least one egg a day, you are safe and will be free from regular visits to the doctor,” Balogun said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria