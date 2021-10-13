By Omeiza Ajayi

Director General, Voice of Nigeria VON, Mr Osita Okechukwu has described the insertion of electronic transmission of election results in the country’s Electoral Law as the panacea to ending “election collation banditry”.

Okechukwu who is a foundation member of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC also commended the National Assembly, civil society organisations and President Muhammadu Buhari for the final process leading to the development.

The Senate had Tuesday bowed to pressure from Nigerians and rescinded its earlier decision against Electronic Transmission of election results by INEC.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja Wednesday, Mr Okechukwu welcomed the decision of the Senate, saying the “insertion of Electronic Transmission of results in our electoral lexicon laws is a fundamental tonic to banish Election Collation Bandits and hence, the extension of our democratic frontiers.”

He said, “This will lead to one man one vote, and renew our fate in elections, as thuggery and ballot snatching will fade away.”

Asked why he was hailing President Buhari who has not yet endorsed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill still awaiting transmission for his assent, Okechukwu said; “I am relying on the Cordial bicameral relationship which His Excellencies, Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila led National Assembly has with the President Buhari led Executive, which some of you mistakenly tagged ‘Rubber Stamp Legislature’.

“We are going to harvest the fruit of this cordial bicameral relationship now. That is why one thanked Mr President along same line with the legislators, and civil society organisations. I don’t have fears he will sign the bill into law.”

He described the cordial relationship existing between the Executive and Legislature as “enough assurance” that the President would endorse the Electronic Transmission of election results into law.”

Okechukwu recalled that the President had severally pledged to bequeath Nigerians with a credible electoral system, where the people’s votes will count.

He dismissed the speculated position of some alleged APC hawks, who are still opposed to the Electronic Transmission of results.

The APC chieftain maintained that he was not aware of such group of APC hawks who are more powerful than Mr President, the Senate President, the Speaker House of Representatives and the rest of them who are foundation members of the party.

Vanguard News Nigeria