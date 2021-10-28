By Esther Onyegbula

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the dumping of the decapitated body of an unknown teenager in Lagos are beaming their searchlight on owners of CCTV in the area where the body was found.

This is coming on the heels of concerted efforts to unravel the mystery surrounding the strange discovery of the dismembered body in a bag inside Jafac close, Adekunle village, Ademiyi Jones, Ikeja and the relentless effort to identify the body.

Police sources said Lagos state health officials that came to evacuate the remains of the teenager were shocked at the extent of dismemberment but they could not say whether her vital parts were missing or not until after proper investigations were carried out.

However, eyebrows are still being raised over the delay by the police in inviting the estate private security men for questioning over the issue. It was gathered that detectives carried out thorough searches in and around all the adjoining buildings and other neighboring streets with a view to finding out whether the perpetrators of the act threw the bag containing the body from the high wall barricading the close.

It will be recalled that a yet-to-be-identified teenage girl was discovered inside a traveling luggage close to a popular hotel located at Adekunle village, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja on Wednesday October 27th 2021.

