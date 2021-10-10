…Intercepts Australia-bound Meth in Soles of Ladies Shoes, Body Creams

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following a massive raid of drugs distribution joints and hideouts in several locations in the country, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency during the week arrested no fewer than 110 drug dealers in nine states with their assorted illicit substances seized and dismantled.

Giving details of the raids, Director, Madia and Advocacy,Femi Babafemi said, “In Lagos, notorious drug joints in Maza Maza, Alakija, Festac town, Amuwo Odofin, Oluti, Isheri roundabout, and Igando were raided on Thursday 7th October, 2021, when at least 16 suspects were arrested.

“They include: Lucky Elibe; Abdullahi Jabir; Amos Kalli; Nweke ThankGod; Tukwosi Arowolu; Odinaka Oramu; Jeremiah Ishaya; Maxwell John; Usman Garba; Christian Okibe; Mba Peter; Sarah Offiri; Wasiu Adeniji; Bode Olaitan; Yetunde Ahmed; and Abdullahi Jibril.

“Seven others were equally arrested in different locations in Lekki area of the state. They are: Emmanuel Sunday; Buhari Ibrahim; Kudus Taiwa; Samuel Jeremiah; Adebayo Adams; Joshua Madube and Mary Jane Nweke.

“While one Okoropo Mathew was arrested in Obalende area of the state, four others, Sulaiman Hammadu; Olalekan Abiodun; Lukman Kamarudeen and Toyeeb Isa were nabbed in Agege area of Lagos.

“No fewer than 17 suspects arrested by men of the 149 Battalion (Rear), Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ojo, were also transferred to the Agency for further investigation.

“Seized from the suspects are different quantities of Cocaine, Heroin, Tramadol, Methamphetamine, Diazepam, Cannabis and other psychoactive substances.

“In Benue, the arrest of a 19-year-old female drug dealer, Mngunengen Achir with 5.5kg Cannabis and 112grams of Diazepam on Wednesday 6th October in Aliade area of the state took a disturbing twist when other members of her cartel abducted a retired NDLEA personnel from that community who they assumed was still a serving officer, took him to a forest and demanded for the release of the suspect in custody before their victim would be freed.

“The raid of the house of a drug kingpin in Ruga area of Mararaba, Karu LGA, in Nasarawa led to the recovery of 30 bags of cannabis weighing 362.5kg while in Akwa Ibom state, three male suspects were arrested on Wednesday 6th October during a raid of drug joints in Oron area with over 25 kilograms of drugs seized.

“In Ondo, a notorious drug dealer at Ogbani-Oja Okitipupa, Okitipupa LGA, Adedugba Adeyemi, a.k.a Oyinbo, was arrested in his fortified den, where different quantities of Cocaine, Heroin and Skunk were recovered.

“Seven other suspects were arrested in some drug joints in other parts of the state, including Shasha market, Akure North LG; Asolo camp, Usho, Owo LG; Albert Link Street, Finger Licking hotel and Shittu street, all in Akure, the state capital.

“In Kano, one Shamsuddeen Muhammad was arrested with 21.6kg cannabis, well concealed inside empty cartons, while in Oyo state, no fewer than 12 persons were arrested at drug joints raided and dismantled across the state.

“Some of the destroyed black spots include: Alfa area, Sabo motor park, Idisin Ijeru area, Odo Oba, Gambari in Oyo area; Igboro joint in Saki town, Agberele forest joint in Saki west LG; Ago Are market in Atisbo LG; Eleyele motorpark, Eleyele forest, Apete complex, Sabo garage, Ojoo, all in Ibadan as well as Odo Oba, Ogo Oluwa LGA.

“In Kwara, no fewer than 38 suspects were arrested and 29.585kg assorted drugs including Cocaine, Meth, Tramadol, Diazepam and others recovered from them across seven drug joints in Lafiagi.

“In Rivers, at least three persons were arrested from drug joints in Oyigbo and Kara oil mill area of the state on Saturday 9th October.

“In a related development, more than 5kilograms of Methamphetamine and Cannabis concealed in soles of ladies shoes, body cream and auto spare parts heading to Australia, Pakistan, South Korea, and Hong Kong have been intercepted in four courier firms in Lagos by narcotic officers in the Directorate of Operation and General Investigations, DOGI, of the Agency.

In his reaction, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the officers and men of the nine state Commands for taking the battle to the doorsteps of the drug cartels within the communities and in the forests.

He said their contributions towards saving the lives of innocent youths; women and adults from the merchants of death would never be forgotten.

He charged them and their colleagues in other commands to remain resilient as they continue with the offensive action against the narco-syndicates.

Vanguard News Nigeria