If we’re all honest, sometimes—which really is more often than not—life gets away from us, leaving us nursing terrible burnouts. Focusing too hard on all the tasks in our busy everyday schedule often robs us of our “me-time,” which is just as crucial. According to Dr. Kim Chronister, self-care is essential and must be prioritized, no matter how busy your schedule is.

Dr. Kim Chronister is a clinical psychologist who has been running a successful private practice for the past decade. With the digital transformation sowing its seeds in every sector, Dr. Chronister has become among the first therapists to join TikTok, where she helps people through psychoeducation.

In addition to this, she is also the author of “FitMentality,” a best-selling book on Amazon, and “Peak Mindset.” Her latest book, “Breakup Recovery,” also seems to be doing pretty well.

One concerning thing that Dr. Kim Chronister has observed in the world today is how self-care is treated as a luxury. She explains, “People will create time for many things in their day but forget to allocate some downtime to help themselves destress and reevaluate. Some even believe that it is impossible to squeeze in any time for themselves if they want to be successful in life.”

“However, contrary to popular belief, self-care is a basic human need that you should never ignore,” continues Dr. Kim Chronister. “Your mental and physical health are tied to self-care. When you overexert yourself, your health suffers.” Besides health reasons, Dr. Chronister also highlights that self-care means putting yourself first and your work second.

With regular self-care, you have less stress and a better quality of life, not to mention improved brain function and a better overall mood. Dr. Chronister further adds that a little R&R also allows your mind to repair itself and sharpens your decision-making skills.

“As you prioritize your to-do list, slot in some mandatory me-time in your schedule to avoid burnout and improve your quality of your life,” concludes Dr. Kim Chronister.