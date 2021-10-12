The Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, an international non-sectarian, non-partisan, nonprofit organization which promotes an innovative, values-based approach to peace building, has conferred on Dr. Freeman Osonuga who is a Multi-award-winning expert on Property Development, Real Estate Investment and Brokerage. He is the MD/CEO of Adloyalty Business Network, Africa’s biggest real estate marketing network the “GLOBAL PEACE AMBASSADOR FOR HUMANITARIAN SERVICE AWARD” in recognition of his contribution to national peace, societal stability, and human capital development and empowerment.

At the dignitary heavy event under the Chairmanship of HRH King (Amb.) Suanu T. Y. Baridam JP, Gbenemene and Kasimene Bangha VIII, and with His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Ezewon Wike, CON, POS-Africa. The Executive Governor of Rivers State as the Special Guest of Honour, and other guests of honour such as Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi Owaji Ibani, Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly; Justice Chibuzor Amadi, Chief Judge of Rivers State; Sir. Godwin Rufus, Head of Service of Rivers State; Sir. Allwell Ihunda, Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area; Sir. Prince Ohia Obi, Hon. Commissioner of Youth Development, Rivers State; and Barr. O. C. J. Okocha, SAN, Former President of Nigeria Bar Association; the Global Peace Foundation stated that the award was aimed at celebrating celebrating Nigerians who have been helping other Nigerians to recover from the challenges of poverty and difficulties that the Covid-19 Pandemic has brought and had found Dr. Freeman Osonuga worthy of being awarded particularly after receiving testimony of his commitment to promotion of peace and helping humanity.

Receiving the award at the 2021 United Nation’s World Peace Day, at the event under the theme: “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”, Dr. Freeman Osonuga expressed his delight and appreciation for being considered and awarded by pledging to not relent in his pursuit of human capital empowerment, promotion of national peace, and addition of value to both the real estate industry and to the lives of the average Nigerian.

Aligning with one of the lecture themes of the day: “The Role of Politicians in Building a Culture of Peace, Unity and National Development”. Dr. Freeman Osonuga encouraged the government and public office holders to not relent in the pursuit of peace, unity and national development, stressing that no meaningful national development can happen in the absence of peace and unity.

Dr Freeman Osonuga is an highly sought after industry expert on business strategies and disruptive sales by property developers in the Nigeria’s Real Estate sector. He also thanked the Chief Host of the event: Rev. Joseph Hayab, Country Director, Global Peace Foundation, Nigeria for the work which the Global Peace Foundation does all over the globe in her pursuit of world peace.