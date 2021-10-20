…produces animation drama of King Jaja of Opobo

Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja, a lawyer and public servant is amongst the eight Persons nominated for this year’s 2021 Gani Fawehimi Award for Outstanding Integrity Award.

The award is supported by the MacArthur Foundation and HEDA. The award seeks to reward a Nigerian that displayed exceptional acts of integrity.

In recommending Dr. Jaja, the citation states that he displayed exceptional integrity during his tenure as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission.

In another development, Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja, who also happens to be a direct descendant of the late King Jaja of Opobo has teamed up with Mr. Ibifuro Asawo, the Special Assistant on ICT to the Governor of Rivers State to produce an animation video of a book recently co-authored by both Dr. Jaja and Dr. Keke Reginald Chikere.

The animation is supposed to serve as both a tool for education and entertainment for students and others.

The video is part of a forthcoming project entitled: Hon. Mary Odili Digital Library of the Legal History of Nigeria. And is domiciled at the Rivers State Musuem, Rivers State Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

A free copy of the video is available upon request, send request to: +2349056760119.