For impacting lives positively via projects and outreaches; Doraaid Foundation have emerged winner of the Humanitarian category of the 2021 edition of La Mode Awards held recently at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

Two times in a row, the foundation won same category in 2018 an indication that the founder and members of the NGO and are indeed making an impact in the society at large.

Speaking on the win, the lead head of the foundation, Dora Enwere disclosed that the win is a signal that we doing something right and as such more is expected of us. She said ‘the award is dedicated to all the children whose lives we have impacted and others who we will still be extending our interventions across to.

We will never relent until the children of Nigeria have more access to quality healthcare, good schools and convenient learning environments as well as no infringement on their basic human right. Children are the most vulnerable population. It is our duty to protect, guide and be their support system. They are seeds that must be planted, watered, nourished and above all protected in other for them to grow.

Dora however revealed that the NGO was created while she was 18years and by 2022, the NGO will celebrate 10years of impactful legacy.

It is pertinent to note that the Doraaid Foundation’s key focus is on children with areas of intervention that includes Child health, child right and child education.

Also as part of the numerous projects carried out is the school renovation in Orlu Imo, feeding program in Kalaibiama in opobo rivers state, Scholarships for 30 children in different geopolitical zones in Nigeria, Re-enforcing the need to invest in child education by organizing back to school projects, Raising funds for children with severe medical conditions from average homes.

Like cancer, heart conditions amongst other diseases, Advocating for the right of children through partnership with organizations and communities focused on child rights, partnering with other organizations who share similar goals which is essentially to make a difference in our society and communities.