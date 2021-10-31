Doctors in Abia reciting Physicians Pledge during a special church service at the Assemblies of God church Item Street

By Steve Oko

Doctors have been advised not to pursue their professional duties at the expense of their lives.

The District Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Umuahia Central District, the Rev. Dr. Henry Emelike, gave the advice while preaching at a special thanksgiving church service by the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Abia State, held at the Assemblies of God Church, 5-8 Item Street Umuahia.

According to him doctors are often overwhelmed by the exigencies of their job that they overlook their personal health.

The Rev. Emelike regretted that most times doctors fail to attend to their health needs in their passion to provide care for their patients, a sad development he said had sometimes resulted into the sudden collapse and death of doctors.

He cautioned doctors to endeavour to make out time to attend to their own health need irrespective of the work load or pressure on them as nothing can be equated to their own health.

“Doctors tell us to have enough rest after work but do they rest?”

The cleric also cautioned doctors against indulgence in harmful habits which they advise patients against.

” Doctors tell us to have only one sexual partner but don’t some of them have multiple sex partners? They tell us not to take alcoholic drinks but don’t some of them take alcohol?”.

The cleric who established a number of similarities in the work of doctors and the clergy noted that both professions are in the business of saving lives.

He expressed concern over the exodus of Nigerian doctors to foreign countries where there are better working conditions, and called on Government and relevant stakeholders to improve on the welfare of doctors considering the importance of their services.

Earlier in a remark, the Chairman of NMA, Abia State, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu, said the thanksgiving service was in appreciation of God’s mercies to their members despite the hazzards of their job.

Okwuonu who noted that some doctors lose their lives in their bid to save the lives of their patients solicited continued prayers for medical practitioners considering the high risks associated with their job.

The NMA boss restated the preparedness of doctors in the state to provide medical services to residents.

He regretted that some doctors in the state were killed by covid-19 pandemic as they laboured to save other lives.

The most senior doctor at the service, Dr. Sir Denis Orji re-administered physician’s pledge to the doctors.