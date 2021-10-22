By Nwabueze Okonkwo, Onitsha

THE Founder/General Superintendent of Living Christ Mission, LCM, Professor Daddy Hezekiah (MFR), (JP), (Ambassador of Peace) and (International Mayor of Peace), has charged Nigerians not to use the present economic hardship in the country as an excuse to indulge in ritual killings, robbery, Obtaining by false Pretence, OBT, cultism, kidnapping and other vices.

He said the fact that our present leaders did not create job for the teeming Nigerians to be gainfully employed should not be used to justify any form of criminality in the country.

Hezekiah, the Proprietor/Chancellor of Hezekiah University, UNIHEZ who spoke during a thanksgiving service of the Temple Mothers of LCM at their 37th anniversary celebration, however acknowledged that Nigerians are witnessing serious economic hardship and security challenges under the present Muhammadu Buhari regime but should not be used as a yardstick to take to crime.

According to the cleric, “at the moment, there is nothing in this country to write home about” insisting that “our leaders are fond of putting round pegs in square holes and vice versa,” noting that he was not trying to be confrontational to the government of the day but only trying to air his views as a Nigerian citizen the way he saw things going.

He however acknowledged the fact that governance is not easy and called for fervent prayers from all and sundry, adding that Nigerians should not rely on criminality to survive the hard economic conditions in the country but to have good link with God.

Earlier in a thanksgiving address signed by their President, Mrs. Grace Ezeuzor, the LCM Temple Mothers had described Prof. Hezekiah as a beloved, caring, wise, merciful, accommodating, hospitable, philanthropic and above all, humble father who is not only an uncommon gift but also a special blessing to the temple mothers in particular and mankind in general.

They also described Prof. Hezekiah as indeed an epitome of Christianity, extraordinary being and a great terror to the Kingdom of darkness, hence they sincerely thank him for all his prayers, protections, fatherly care and love which he lavishes on LCM members and humanity in general.

Highlights of the ceremony were the cutting of the 37th annuversary cake and the conferment of national patronship award to Hezekiah by the Umuada Igbo in Nigeria and in the Diaspora. Umuada Igbo also conferred Chinenyeugwu titles on Princess Hephzibah Favour Chukwunazaekpere