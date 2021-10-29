Nigerian Born and Lagos Based DJ, Idowu Ayoola Oluwadurotimi a.k.a. “Dj Yorgzy; The Scarf DJ”, got inducted into deejaying in his early beginnings.

Harking back to his younger years, with fond memories as a pre-teen, it is fair to say not many discover their passions quite as early as Yorgzy. It wasn’t long into his teenage years before he’d develop an insatiable thirst for crate digging, flipping through record after record, picking out the dance floor gems that would further ignite his passion for music.

And with over 10 years of crate digging, and turntable spinning, Yorgzy is no stranger to the music scene. Yorgzy wanted to create magic, something to thrill and awe his audience and this led to the legendary name “The Scarf Dj”. This skill requires you to blindfold yourself and still dish out groovy hits while his audience are locked in awesome wonder and party vibes. Win Win. No wonder he is known as the godson to the Prince of Oniru, Aremo Oniru.

With an open mind and fierce curiosity for anything and everything electronic music-based, he has spent the past years soaking up a multitude of genres and styles ranging from Hip-hop to Alte drum & bass and blues. Artists Dbanj, CDQ, Patoranking are just some of the musicians that went on to shape Yorgzy into the tastemaker he is today, not forgetting the legendary DJ Snipes.

His love and passion for music have taken him across the planet in search of the perfect groove. He’s headlined at major festivals the world over alongside Dbanj, CDQ, Patoranking and other top artists as well as playing the ambient stages, and is known for his ability to tune into the dance-floor and deliver ‘the vibe’.

Today, Yorgzy focuses on pushing infectious dancehall vibes and Scratches; you’ll be hard-pressed to argue for a lack of diversity within his sets, which comprise both his own productions and others. His mixes go from the deeper end of down tempo and break through to the tougher grooves of house and techno. In order words, no dulling.

Not one to pigeonhole himself into one style, Yorgzy traverses the BPMs and moods and focuses on telling a story through progression with his DJ sets. A typical hour-set would see him build from laid-back ambient sounds, to proper “hands-in-the-air” groove and everything in between. To Yorgzy, good music transcends genre, good music is simply good music.

These days, he can be regularly found locked away in his studio or giving back to the community, through his humanitarian project “Yaba To The World “which has not only affected lives positively, it also bring together the high and mighty from all works of life to party and unwind in the night of the finale which host top DJs, Hype men, Artists and lots more.

With a slew of releases already under his belt, and constant releases in the pipeline, Yorgzy has set the bar high for his work ethic and continues to dedicate himself to the craft. He is the brain behind the popular mixtape release “The Tables Have Turned” one of the most sought after collections of timely and groovy music you won’t want to stop playing.

In his little efforts to cushion own the effects of the pandemic, Yorgzy came up with a innovative and yet mind blowing session “sessions With the Scarf DJ” where he teams up with Alist Artist, dancers and Hype men to bring virtual party to your door steps and make you vibe away your sorrow. These great performances can be found on his social media space especially on YouTube and Instagram.

Additionally, he’s added weddings and corporate events to his repertoire. You too can be part of greatness by looking him up on his social media pages.

Instagram: Dj_yorgzy

Facebook: DJyorgzy Idowu Lawrence