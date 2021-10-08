Highlighting the business case for diverse and inclusive workplaces in the Nigerian insurance industry, Dive In Nigeria has kicked off its third edition in Nigeria with a notable presence from insurance leaders within the country.

This year’s theme, “Mind the Generational Gap” focused on generational gaps in the workplace and their impact on productivity and business outcomes.

Financial broadcast journalist and business anchor at CNBC Africa, Esther Awoniyi, moderated the event and set the context for the virtual summit, explaining that the focus was to raise consciousness around active allyship, pull resources, and widen perspectives towards helping the insurance sector get fit for the future.

Returning speaker, Next-Gen Mentor and Co-founder of African Family Firms, Nike Anani, opened the event, welcoming guests to the 2021 festival and making a case for better diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Citing that age biases are unfortunately still entrenched in our workforces; she expressed her joy at the conversation coming at a strategic point in time when consciousness needs to be refocused to the obvious problems that generational gaps are causing in the workplace.

“By 2025, 75% of the workforce in Nigeria will be millennials, so this conversation couldn’t have come at a better time. We are looking at how can we elevate the voice of the younger ones; how can we create workforces that enable every employee’s ability and opinion and not just impose the dominance of the older?”, said Anani.

Looking at strategic solutions to bridging the generational gap in the workplace, Omokunbi Adeoti, Head, Human Resources, Divisional Director, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, proposed the BRAICE model. She discussed that for this gap to be bridged, organizations must Be Flexible and open-minded in their style and approach, Respect individual strength and differences, Accept the reality of generational differences, Integrate these differences to drive generational goals through projects, teamwork and mentoring, Create an environment for free expression of these differences, including reward practices and Explore all communication styles and channels.

Vanguard News Nigeria