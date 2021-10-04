By Sola Ogundipe

A device to check the spread of the coronavirus has been launched in Nigeria by Shycocan Corporation, in partnership with Nestar Corporate Services Limited.

Known as the Shycocan Virus Attenuation Device, the one-of-its-kind device was developed by Indian scientist and inventor, Dr Rajah Vijay Kumar.

The cylindrical device is scientifically evidenced to disable and help curb the spread of the Coronavirus in indoor spaces with up to 99.9 percent efficacy.

According to the CEO/Managing Director of Nestar Corporate Services Limited, Mrs Nneoma Oji, Nestarcorp is proud to launch Shycocan in the country as part of the nation’s fight to bring businesses and lives back to normal.

Alok Sharma, CEO at Shycocan Corporation, said: “We are delighted to launch the pathbreaking one of a kind virus attenuation device, the Shycocan in the hope of helping people bring lives and businesses back to normal.

Shycocan is one of the most thoroughly tested devices for both safety and efficacy.

It neither uses nor emits radiation, chemicals, ozone, any toxic material.

It is safe for humans, animals, and the environment, does not harm the bacterial ecosystem and microbes that thrive in the environment and are essential for immunity.

The device is certified by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, and can be used in private and public places.

A single device when mounted has an effective coverage area of 1,000 square feet (10,000 cubic feet).

Multiple devices can be installed to cover a larger indoor space.

Vanguard News Nigeria