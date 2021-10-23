.. As he visits for annual festival

Recently, the Birwa community, Ghana which is home town of Her Majesty, Ugoeze Liberty Ihenetu came alive with happiness as the Husband, Eze Ndigbo Ghana, HRH Eze Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu, his cabinet and entourage made 3 days visit to Birwa to join his In-laws in celebrating their annual festival.

They were well received with pomp and paegentry.

As HRH Ihenetu and his entourage entered the area, the place was thrown into frenzy as His Majesty embraced his in-laws.

The In-laws commended HRM Ihenetu for his philanthropic and humanitarian contributions to the development of people in Biriwa community and other parts of Ghana. “We are happy that our In-law, HRM Ihenetu helped uplift our people through his humanitarian gesture which has seen him built public toilets, and sank bore holes in various part of the community in a bid to uplift them. He has also opened computer centers and libraries in public schools. It is also a thing of joy for us that our Son In-law also pay school fees of indigent students as well as give stipends to the needy. He also built skill acquisition centres from where fresh school graduates can learn trades.”

Speaking on the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana, HRH Nana Sah the 6th who spoke on behalf of other family members commended the Royal father for his role in promoting peace between the two brotherly West African countries.

Responding, HRM Ihenetu thanked his In-laws for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage. He assured; “As long their daughter is my wife Ugoeze and mother to Igbo in this country, Ghana, I assure that we are going to work with them.

HRM Ihenetu thanked his in-laws for their hospitality and wish them well.