By Dirisu Yakubu

With barely 10 days to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, convention, governors elected on the platform of the party are currently meeting in Abuja.

The meeting, held at the Akwa Ibom State governor’s lodge, had in attendance Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

An official of the PDP Governors’ Forum who pleaded anonymity said the meeting is not unconnected with heat generated by the collapse of consensus arrangement particularly in the South-East.

According to him, “The governors are scared of the implication of going to the convention in crisis. When you see a position micro-zoned to a region or state and a consensus cannot be reached, then there is a problem. This is what the governors want to deal with.”

Vanguard News Nigeria