Yemi Osinbajo

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE African Centre for Justice and Human Rights,ACJH, has expressed surprise at Monday’s call for further devaluation of the Naira by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, saying the call was anti-people.

ACJH in a statement by its Deputy Head of Communications, lady Jasmine Akpeh, said “this call and attack on the nation’s exchange rate as a ploy to undermine the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

READ ALSO:PDP convention: Micro-zoning stalls purchase of nomination forms

“That Vice President Osinbajo chose the ministerial retreat being attended by President Buhari and his cabinet members to launch this attack speaks volume of what he planned to achieve with it,” the group said.

The group said,”We, therefore, urge Osinbajo and others who are still in the system to learn to separate politics from service.”

It added:”We also urge well-meaning Nigerians to be mindful of mere political statements as the nation moves towards general elections because many will come up with self-seeking advice just to lure unsuspecting electorate to their side.”

“All hands must be on the deck to ensure that the nation’s economy continues to be reinvigorated through laudable policies which the CBN has started.

“We say no to any ill-conceived advice that are capable of drawing the hand of clock back,”it added.