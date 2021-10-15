By Emmanuel Okogba

Deontay Wilder has spoken for the first time since his loss to Tyson Fury in the trilogy fight last Sunday, thanking the latter for joining him to create memories that will last forever.

Fury won by knock-out in the 11th round, making it the second time he would defeat Wilder-their first outing ended in a draw.

Wilder had refused to shake hands with his opponent after the fight, telling him he has no respect for him, a comment that promopted the Gypsy king to refer to him as a sore loser.

He has now congratulated Fury, thanking him for their memories they created together over the three fights.

The message he shared on his Instagram handle @bronzebomber reads, “Wow, what a hell of a night! I would like to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to give the world another part of me that’s driven with passion and determination. I would like to thank my team and my fans for sticking by my side through this long process.

“I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t disappointed in the outcome but after reflecting on my journey, I now see that what God wanted me to experience is far greater than what I expected to happen. We didn’t get the win but a wise man once said the victories are within the lessons.

“I’ve learned that sometimes you have to lose to win. Although, I wanted the win I enjoyed seeing the fans win even more. Hopefully, I proved that I am a true Warrior and a true King in this sport.

“Hopefully, WE proved that no matter how hard you get hit with trials and tribulations you can always pick yourself up to live and fight again for what you believe in. Last but not least I would like to congratulate @gypsyking101 for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever. #BomZquad #TilThisDay”

Wilder, 35, was handed a six months suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after the devastating loss, unless he is cleared by a doctor to step into the ring before that time.

Vanguard News Nigeria