By Steve Oko

Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed rage over the alleged refusal of the Department of State Services, DSS to allow Kanu’s family, personal physician and a British Consulate access to him, describing the action as an affront to judiciary.

Kanu’s younger brother Prince Emmanuel Kanu, Thursday, complained that when he showed up at the Headquarters of DSS in Abuja to visit the IPOB Leader, he was not allowed to see him.

Emmanuel who said he went in the company of a representative of the British Consulate, and Kanu’s personal doctor added that they waited from 2:00pm to 5:00 pm without access to Kanu.

Responding to the development, Kanu’s Special Counsel, Ejimakor who took to his Twitter handle condemned the action of the secret police.

“ Denying Mazi Nnamdi Kanu court-ordered access to his doctor, relatives and the British Consul is an affront to the judiciary and civilized society.

“ It underscores the Illegality of his rendition/detention and legitimises the popular demand for his unconditional release”, Ejimakor tweeted.

The court had on October 21 during Kanu’s last appearance, ordered that he be allowed access to his lawyer, doctor and relation twice in a week.