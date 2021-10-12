By Jimitota Onoyume

Delta south senatorial district of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has passed a motion to boycott the Saturday’s state Congress of the party.

At a meeting of leaders , stakeholders of the party in the zone with the State Executive Committee , SEC, of the party in Warri South local government area, the zone also called for cancellation of the Ward and local government congresses of the party across the state, insisting that they never held.

Mr Silas Bowei moved the notion that was supported overwhelmingly at the meeting to boycott the state Congress of the party and cancellation of the previous Ward and local government congresses.

The zone also rejected plan to zone the state Chairmanship position of the party to Delta Central senatorial district, noting that the Central senatorial area cannot have both the governorship ticket and the state Chairmanship position of the party.

A leader of the party, Dr Alex Ideh, State Organising Secretary, Mr Sunny Mene , Chairman of the South senatorial district, Mr Tosan Awani , Air Vice Marshal Terry Okorodudu rtd and others who also spoke said the party should take urgent steps to reposition for victory ahead of the 2023 general polls.

The forum also endorsed a communique of the Delta state APC leaders council where it among other things rejected the congresses conducted so far , zoning arrangement and the Appeal committee set up to revisit grievances , saying it is unsatisfied with the membership.

While passing a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and Ministers from the South south , the body also enjoined the Chairman of the Congresses and Extraordinary Planning Committee ,CECPC, His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, to implement recommendations of the Chief Odigie Oyegun Peace and Reconciliation committee on Delta state.

The South senatorial leaders also appealed to President Buhari to reconstitute the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, adding that positions for Delta state should go to the South senatorial district.

They further harped on the need for the party to unite, saying it would win all elective positions in the state in its unity.