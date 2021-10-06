Delta govt to renovate school where children were left outside after rooftop was removed

By Paul Olayemi

The Delta State government had said it will renovate St Malachy Government Primary School in Sapele, Delta state, and get the children back to class as soon as possible.

The school roof was removed weeks back by unknown persons over land ownership issue hereby exposing the pupils to harsh weather conditions outside.

However, the Hon Commissioner of Primary education Mr Chika Ossai, while addressing the press today said, “we have not got detailed report on why the roof of the school was removed maybe after inspection we will seek more information on that aspect but what is important now is for the children to return to classroom.

“Whatever reason that anybody has, every land is on trust to the government and government also deserve the right to override public interest anytime, any day and those places government can override are places like schools, markets, roads, police station and as many as public interest lands,” he said.

The Commissioner who visited the school today with his entourage also revealed why government may not pay compensation on the school land “this school is already sorted here, if it’s a new school that is why we say government may pay compensation to any economic property that is here but the school has been sitting for quite a long time and that is why we are here to know what is happening” adding that the children will return to class soon.

The Executive Chairman of the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Sunny Ogwu, who was also in the entourage of the Commissioner said the removal of the government school roof was the highest impunity, the school in question has been existing for a very long time, that an individual would lock the gate, block the gate with sand and the children were sent home, we will take it up at any level”

On the expectations, Hon Ogwu said the school will be rebuilt and everyone who was behind the school deroofing will be apprehended.

Vanguard News Nigeria