Delta 2023: John Nani can be governor — Oghototuya

John Nani

As aspirants continue to scheme for the coveted office of Delta State Governor in 2023, a renowned journalist-cum-grassroots politician, Victor Oghototuya, has said the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief (Barr) John Obukohwo Nani, can be governor of Delta State if the political leaders in the state looked at his direction.

According to Oghototuya, Chief Nani is very loyal to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“He also supports and is loyal to all the political leaders in the state, together with amazing academic, social-political credentials, trust and integrity, which stand him out as a man that can be trusted with power,” Oghototuya added.

He, therefore, advised that the political leaders in the state look in his direction in the course of producing a loyal and dedicated governor that will build on the legacy of the Okowa administration as well as remain loyal to the party, the good people of the state and the leadership.

Vanguard News Nigeria