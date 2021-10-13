…Vows to win November 6 polls

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, last night described the defection of the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke to All Progressives Congress, APC, as of no consequence.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barrister Tex Okechukwu, said in a statement that the defection of the Deputy Governor was long expected since he had been grudging everybody over his inability to secure the governorship ticket of the party for the November election.

According to him, “The deputy governor had thought that the governor and the party were going to hand over the governorship ticket of the party in the last primary to him on a platter.

“When that didn’t happen he started behaving abnormally, even to the point of insubordination and dereliction of duties.”

It viewed the exit of the deputy governor, without formal notification to the party or his principal, as uncalled for, ill-timed and ill-advised as the governor had always treated him with respect, love and consideration.

The party frowned at the desperation being exhibited by the opposition APC in the build-up to the November 6 Anambra State Governorship elections, calling on all members of the party to remain united to ensure that APGA won the election with wider margins.

“Let nobody be deceived: APC has no root anywhere in Anambra State and that is why all that they do is going about luring political deadwood with money and other lucres”, he said.

APGA called on Governor Willie Obiano not to be distracted by the defection of his deputy, which it described as “a ploy to create a semblance of disunity in his government”, but to remain resolute in delivering the dividends of democracy to his people.

“No matter the designs of the opposition and other subterranean forces, APGA Is poised to win the forthcoming election and continue with the massive infrastructural development going on in the state”, the statement concluded.