Travel and hopsitality giant, Dees Travels and Tours Limited on Tuesday 12th October, raised the bar of agent partners’ loyalty by launching her Reward Scheme Initiative.

The scheme, one of the outlined events to celebrate the company’s 21st anniversary was launched this year to appreciate some of her Trade partners for their patronage over the years.

According to the Executive Director, Mrs. Modebola Olotu, the objective of the reward scheme is to encourage our partners, strengthen the existing relationship and also compensate them for their loyalty and patronage.

She added that the company is blessed with loyal Trade partners and what better time than this to appreciate them for their outstanding patronage and support. Even though this is the maiden edition of the reward scheme, it will be an eriodic event where winners will be announced and rewarded.

Mrs Modebola reiterated that excellent partner relationship cannot be overemphasized in any business, hence the company will do all within its power to continually appreciate its partners. “We wanted to appreciate our trade partners for their loyalty despite the challenges encountered by travel agencies and travel management companies during and post-covid period. We also want to affirm our commitment to excellent services and assure them of a guaranteed win with us.” She added.

5 agents received the star prizes, while others received consolations prizes as appreciation from the company.