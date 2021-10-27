From Left: Coordinator, the Raymond Dokpesi Centre for Media Development, Eric Obinna, a participants, Olajumoke Adeyemi, past secretary, Nigeria Bar Association, NBA Ota Branch, Ogbokhoyani A. Pius and Assistance Secretary, NBA, Ota, Olayinka Akinwole at the 14th annual Raymond Dokpesi Endurance Trek in Lagos.

By Olayinka Latona

The Raymond Dokpesi Centre for Media Development has renew called on the Federal Government to declare October 25 as a National Day for private broadcasting media in the country.

The call was made at the 14th annual Raymond Dokpesi Endurance Trek in Lagos.

The centre convener, Dr. Christopher Ebuetse, said the center wants the Federal Government to acknowledge the great impact of private practitioners in the promotion of unity in the nation’s diversity especially the pioneer of private broadcasting in Nigeria, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

In his words: “It is our collective resolve to request from the Federal Government to declare the 25th day of October, a day of private broadcasting in Nigeria.

“We gathered to celebrate Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, the business man, politician and media mogul, a colossus, a man who worked to develop the media, especially private broadcasting. The history of Nigeria will be kind to him.

“As a scholar and a one-time university lecturer, I and other practitioners in the media thought it expedient to establish an NGO, using the name of Raymond Dokpesi in the propagation of media practices and development in Nigeria. It was against this background the Centre was formed.

“The Endurance Trek is one activity of the centre. We have carried out treks in Edo State. While within Lagos State, we have done it in Ikeja, Maryland and in Alagbado. Each year, the centre picks a theme relevant to societal challenges and uses them to educate the people on our collective struggle.”

Coordinator of the Trek, Eric Obinna also explained that the yearly Raymond Dokpesi Endurance Trek is not a trek to protest but to celebrate a great icon, and other great Nigerians who have contributed to the development of the nation.

The walk theme: ‘The Pen Mightier than the gun’, was part of series of activities to celebrate the 70th birthday anniversary of Chief Raymond Dokpesi took off from Kola bus and terminated at the complex of DAAR Communication Plc, Alagbado Lagos