By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Government, yesterday, provided cash relief assistance to parents of victims of the tanker incident which claimed the lives of seven children of Army Day Secondary School, Effurun with three others who sustained serious injuries.

The unfortunate incident occurred on July, 8th, 2021. However, the other children who were hospitalised have been discharged.

Addressing parents of the victims, the State Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Johnbull Edema, said the state government still sympathized with the victims, saying that whatever relief they were getting was not to compensate them for their loss but to help cushion the effect of the tragic incident.

Edema who was flanked by the Director, State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mr Karo Ovemeso, the Special Assistant to the Commissioner, Mr Ben Eburojuolo and other members of SEMA, said he had earlier visited the families of the victims and had also had an on-the-spot assessment of the situation when the incident happened three months ago.

He said even though the situation was out of human control, it was the responsibility of the State Government to always support its citizens whenever the need arises.

He said: “As a responsible government, the Okowa led administration is always ready to come to the aid of Deltans, as well as non-Deltans, so long they are resident in the state”.

Speaking on behalf of the parents of the victims, Mr Bello Ismail, who lost three of his children to the tragic incident, thanked the state government and SEMA for the kind gesture and for giving them relief in their time of need.

