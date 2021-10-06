.

By Steve Oko

Senator Theodore Orji representing Abia Central senatorial district has called on the federal government to quickly commence the total rehabilitation of the dilapidated Umuahia- Ikot Ekpene federal road.

Orji who described the current state of the road as ” very horrible” lamented the rising incidents of road crashes on the highway.

The former governor who spoke on the heels of the latest auto crash on the road that claimed the life of a 500 level student of Michael Okpara University Umudaike, Miss Chidinma Ogbonna, urged the federal government to quickly intervene on the road to avoid further carnages.

Students of MOUAU, had Monday, blocked the highway for hours to protest the death of Miss Ogbonna which occurred barely two months another final year student of the university was also crushed in an accident on the road.

Senator Orji who spoke with Vanguard regretted that despite “motions upon motions passed by the Senate for the urgent repair of the road”, the federal government was yet to take any meaningful action.

” Right from the eight Senate, motions have been passed by the Senate for the federal government to fix that road but unfortunately nothing substantial has been done.

” We are tired of passing motions; we need action. That road is too strategic to be left in a deplorable condition. It connects South East with Akwa Ibom and Calabar. It also leads to a lot of federal institutions – MOUAU; Research Crop Institute, and others.

” State doesn’t have the capacity to repair it. It is a very busy and important road with heavy traffic flow. It can no longer be managed. It requires total rehabilitation. The federal government should come to our rescue because it’s a federal road.”

The former governor decried the continued loss of lives and property on the road as a result of its bad condition which he said “is taking a toll” on his constituents and other road users.

“I am greatly pained over the ordeals of my constituents who on daily basis have bitter experiences on the road.”

Senator Orji expressed his deep condolences to the family of the deceased MOUAU student as well as the university community.

While appealing for calm, the former governor promised to sustain his pressure on the federal government until the road is rehabilitated to end the ordeals of the road users.