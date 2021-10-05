By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the sudden death of Brigadier-General Dayo Apere, Commander of joint security spike team codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, as a big blow to war against insurgency.

Brig. General Apere reportedly died at the weekend after a brief illness.

Commiserating with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army, the Olupako of Share, Oba Haruna Suleiman, the entire Share community and the deceased family over the death of Gen. Apere, Governor Ortom lamented that his death was a huge tragedy to Nigeria’s war against terrorism.

The Governor in a statement issued Monday in Makurdi by his Principal Special Assistant, PSA, on Media, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur said also that the death of the OPWS Commander “is a big blow to the Army and particularly Benue State that has been contending with Fulani militia, bandits and kidnappers.”

He recalled the contributions of OPWS under the Command of Late Gen. Apere in fighting criminality in the State, saying “it is instrumental to the relative peace the State is enjoying now.”

Governor said he was personally pained “because the late Army General was a true partner in the Benue State Government’s fight against Fulani herdsmen who have invaded the state and sustained attacks on unarmed farming communities in the state, killing and dispossesing them of their farmlands.

“We have indeed lost a fine and dedicated officer at a time that the war against terrorism is growing in the country,” part of the statement read.