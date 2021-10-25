Day 13: Journalists storm Police Headquarters for missing Tordue Salem

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Today, Monday, marks the 13th day Vanguard National Assembly, NASS, reporter, Tordue Salem, disappeared.

His colleagues are marking it by storming Police Headquarters, Abuja, asking the Inspector-General of Police, IG, Usman Alkali Baba, to provide answers on Salem’s whereabouts.

The journalists, bearing placards with inscriptions such as ‘Free Tordue now’, ‘Enough is enough’, ‘Stop violence against journalists’, ‘Free the press,’ ‘Journalists’ lives matter’ among others, sang “We want Tordue back alive.”

Addressing them at the gate of the Police Headquarters, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, FCT chapter, Emmanuel Ogbeche, said all they wanted was for IGP Baba to come and state what the Force was doing about Tordue’s disappearance.

He said the Police boss must put all necessary apparatus in place to find Tordue Salem alive so he can reunite with his family.

“Keep faith,” he urged the journalists, “be law abiding as it is not time to fight or be violent.”

Last seen…

Tordue reportedly slept in his sister’s house on October 12, left for the National Assembly on the 13th, and was last seen by colleagues on the beat between 4pm and 5pm.

His disappearance was reported to the Police on the 15th, with the IGP giving instruction that no human or material resources should be spared in investigating the case.

At the time of filing this report, Frank Mba the Police spokesman, was addressing the journalists on behalf of the the IGP.

Vanguard News Nigeria