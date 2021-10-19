Techrity, in partnership with Dantown, held its maiden annual African tech conference tagged: Tech For Good (#T4G) at Tech Creek- Rivers State ICT Center on the 2nd of October, 2021.Techrity is an NGO with the mission to onboard more Africans into the technology industry through its events, training, and also the provision of gadgets for participants.

The founder, Owanate Amachree, is passionate about using tech as a vehicle to bridge gaps in unemployment, poverty, and gender inclusion. Coming from a 3rd world country where opportunities are limited and jobs scarce, tech was the window that acted as an escape route into a new world of boundless possibilities for her.

A world that rewards value creation. This discovery led to the creation of Techrity, an organization that will enable more people to kickstart their tech careers through sensitization and awareness, talent development, mentorship, and building innovative solutions for social good.

The partnership between Techrity and Dantown was a strategic one. For the organization to achieve its goal, knowledge sharing with industry players and alliances with key players with complementary goals is vital. Dantown is a fin-tech company that provides crypto on-ramp and off-ramp services. They are building utility around blockchain technology. Their services include but are not limited to crypto-to-fiat services, airtime and data purchase using crypto, and also utility bill payments using crypto.

These services can be enjoyed by using their iOS and Android mobile applications. The company’s mission is to make payment settlements easier, faster, and more convenient. Driving the company’s vision is the CEO, Goodnews Igwe, and a team of 30 experienced and dedicated team members.

The crypto venture is also community-centric, focused on building talents with its bi-annual Model Developer Internship Program. Participants that scale through the selection process receive a scholarship for their training and also stipends. After the training, they are offered 6 months paid internship with an opportunity to be absorbed into the company post-internship.

At this year’s Tech for Good event, Goodnews noted that Dantown hopes to bridge the gap between the banked and the unbanked by providing crypto services with a simple onboarding process. He likened the value and utility wrapped around blockchain technology to that of the internet when it was first developed. Hence the need for more R&D in this industry.

In his word’s “The blockchain has opened another value window for creation of utility and wealth. The next big companies would be those that will figure out how to create utility around this technology. The good thing is that the industry is still at its infancy stage. Get in and get in quick.”At the event, Goodnews, the CEO of Dantown, Godwin Jimmy, CTO at Dantown, and Hon. Oseleye Ojuka, CEO of Virgin Clean and a former Local Government Chairman in Rivers State handed over awards to recipients of the Kickstart Scholarship Award.

Recipients of this award received laptops, free data for browsing, and a training package of 6 months, courtesy of the Techrity Kickstart Program. This award will enable the recipients to kickstart their tech journey at an early age.

Considering this year’s #T4G conference was the maiden edition, the turnout for the event was beyond what the organizers envisaged.The conference came to a close after the meet-and-greet session where attendees socialized amongst themselves to build connections. Techrity promised that the next year’s edition will be 10x this year’s.