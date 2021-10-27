

By Gabriel Olawale

Danone, a multi-local food company and owners of Fan Milk Plc in Nigeria, was honoured to host the Nigeria delegation of Governors at its Danone Nutricia Research Centre in Palaiseau (Paris-Saclay).

The visit was to keep them abreast of Danone’s ambition and presence in Africa, and more specifically in Nigeria, during their visit in Paris for the Sommet De L’elevage.

It was an insightful session as delegates were able to share their opinions, advice and suggestions on making Nigeria a food self-sufficient nation. Attendees included Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Jigawa State Governor; Amofin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, Ondo State Governor; AbdulRahman Abdul-Rasaq Kwara State Governor; Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, Deputy Governor, Kano State; Dr Adeola Odedina Commissioner of Agriculture, Ogun State; and Danone team.

The Danone team also met with Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on the fringes of the Sommet De L’élevage.

Danone Africa Chief Operating Officer, Paulo Tafuri, shared with the delegates Danone’s mission to “Bringing health through food to as many people as possible” and highlighted the fact that the high potential of Nigeria -the largest economy in Africa with an average GDP of 514 billion USD Nigeria, rich socio-economic value and teeming population- makes it a very relevant place to foster this mission.”

This was applauded by all and Jigawa State Governor in response expressed his excitement and said:

“We are impressed by what we see here in Danone and the company’s potential in proffering support to the dairy value chain sector and we are ready to partner with Danone on this goal of bringing health to Nigerians”

Currently Nigeria’s dairy market is potentially as large as $6.5 billion and about 85% is fulfilled through imports, hence the low production of milk locally.

To help solve the problem and support the Federal Government’s initiative to improve local milk production and increase food self-sufficiency in the country, Danone (through Fan Milk Plc) invested in and committed to establishing a pioneering and model dairy institute in Nigeria, in partnership with Ogun State Government at Odeda, Ogun State.

This will include a dairy farm, milk collection centre and milk processing unit in a bid to proffer a sustainable solution to the dairy value chain.