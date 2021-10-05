Today, we live in a world very different from the one our ancestors inhabited. The good, the bad, and the ugly have skyrocketed, and many feel at sea to maintain a well-balanced life.

Dan Young is a serial entrepreneur and mentor who believes in helping people live their best lives, and here, he shares his five mantras to help you unlock your potential for holistic well-being.

Learn to be happy. Happiness isn’t something we are born with. It’s something acquired by virtue of honest work and valuable relationships. For Dan Young, happiness is both a vital ingredient and a by-product of quality in life and in work.

Meditate regularly. Meditation is an answer to many questions, especially those that we are at a loss to articulate to ourselves. The magic and power of meditation show that there are things beyond our perception that play an active role in helping us maintain our well-being. Dan Young believes that meditation is like “supervising your own attitudes with your internal eye and filtering out all that is undesirable for a wholesome well-being.”

Invest wisely. Dan Young does not profess the power of money but the power of making the right investment moves. Whether it’s art, collectibles, a business idea, or real estate, he says, “Investing is all about riding the current. If you know the direction in which it’s headed and where it’s coming from, you stand to gain more to secure your future than you can imagine.”

Read extensively. Reading helps unknot the mind. For Dan Young, reading is like breathing consciously, and therefore, much like meditation. He believes good reading habits educate us on proven techniques to tackle life’s challenges and prepare our minds well for future crises.

Engage openly. A healthy life is one that is not socially deficit. This is why Dan Young encourages everyone to go out, engage with old friends, make new ones, and experience the exhilaration of forming a true bond.

“Wholesome well-being isn’t rocket science. It’s a dedicated pursuit that requires commitment but guarantees positive results,” explains Dan Young. Here’s wishing his insightful words help you live a more meaningful existence.