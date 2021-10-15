Damola Davis is a young buzzing Nigerian artiste with so much talent and in reality a darling to watch on stage.

Growing up he was influenced by a lot of afro beat and other different vibes. This has helped him shape is sound.

Damola Davis started his career in Ibadan in a boy band then took it up a notch by exploring more opportunities in the United Kingdom.

Damola Davis built himself in such a way that strategy has been the core point of his music and his brand at large.

He currently has a buzzing song by the name Godzilla dance which has edge its way into the top corners of different chart in the Nigeria music scene.

Damola Davis who’s real names are Adedamola Ogundipe started from Ibadan in oyo state Nigeria say my music is all about strategy , the technicalities is simples , music is all about strategy from the music content , video content and what have You. Even your team must have a great strategy else fund is been wasted.

Exploiting the familiar rich sounds of Amapiano, Damola Davis takes a humorous approach in acknowledging African women and their love for dance and enjoyment, with his intentions evident from the first line of the catchy chorus is all a basic intent of a well laid down strategy.

It is however important to study the art of music properly in today’s world and know what type of strategy to use. Because even in our daily lives strategy is very important.