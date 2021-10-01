Since he commenced his weekly reward to his followers on social media, many have been curious to know more about Xolane Ndhlovu’s company. Ndhlovu, who is the chairman of the DafriGroup Plc, in his latest post on Instagram, revealed that DafriGroup is made up of 28 subsidiaries across five African countries of South Africa, Nigeria, Comoros Island, Botswana and Namibia.

The list he unveiled on his Instagram page, @xolenendhlovu, on September 16, include DafriTechnologies LTD, DafriCapital Ltd and DafriPay Ltd in Nigeria. In South Africa where the group’s 17 subsidiaries are located, the major companies are DafriBank Digital, UMEH Group, Omaha Hotels Group, UMEH Motors and UMEH Media.

Ndhlovu unveiled the list while making an announcement about a recent development in DafriGroup.



“I’m happy to announce that DafriGroup has made an inroad into the European market and is now officially incorporated in England & Wales,” he posted.



According to the Certificate of Incorporation of a Private Company that he displayed on Instagram, the new company, DafriHoldings Ltd, was incorporated on August 3, 2021.

He also posted an update about the Sunday reward scheme he started in August which will last until December 31.



“Due to my busy schedules, the @DafriBank team will take over the giveaway campaign. Please follow them for further instructions,” he posted.



Ndhlovu further unveiled the list of 17 people who received money from him the previous day. According to the list. each of them received the sum of R1, 000 except for four who got R 500, R 1,300, R2000 and R2, 500 respectively.

Since he started the bonanza, which is meant to drive subscription to the service of DafriBank Digital, beneficiaries of the reward scheme are drawn from countries across Africa including Botswana, Nigeria and South Africa among others.

Unlike the regular bonanzas that demand that interested parties complete certain requirements, beneficiaries of Ndhlovu’s largesse are not required to provide anything other than to open a DafriBank account and to follow the bank and its chairman, Xolane Ndhlovu’s social media accounts.