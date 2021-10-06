By Godfrey Bivbere & Prisca Achonu

Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, in collaboration with the Wild Life Justice Commission, WLJC, have intercepted 1,014.5 kilograms of Pangolin scales worth over N 1.728 billion.

Disclosing this in Lagos yesterday, Comptroller General of Customs, CGC, Hammed Alli, said the seized items which includes five kilograms of Pangolin Claws were stocked in 15 sacks.

Alli also said that two suspects, Salif Sanwidi and Sunday Enenyi were arrested in connection with the crime, noting that investigation is ongoing to unveil the identity of others involved in the crime.

The Customs boss who was represented by the National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Joseph Attah, said “We received another credible intelligence from WLJC and swiftly deployed our intelligence operatives with the strike force as a SWOT team. This led to the interception of one Mercedes Benz Bus with registration number BGT 256 LG along Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

“Two suspects had already been arrested in connection with this seizure. They are Mr. Salif Sanwidi and Mr. Sunday Ebenyi. They will also be charged to court to answer for their crime.

The intercepted Pangolin scales

“For the avoidance of doubt, illegal wild life trade contravenes section 63 “e” and “g” of CEMA Cap 45 LFN 2004. Nigeria is a signatory to Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. As a responsible member of the global community, we cannot allow our nation to be used as a conduit pipe for illegal trade in wild life.

“We remain committed to the quarterly meeting with embassies of USA, UK and Germany and welcome on board other International organizations that are joining the fray.

“We commend wild life Justice Commission for their continued strong commitment to this course through provision of credible actionable intelligence, including technical aids. NCS appreciates this working synergy and looks forward for more.

“You will recall that Nigeria Custom Service acting on credible intelligence provided by our international partners announced wild life seizure over N22 billion with arrested suspects currently facing prosecution”.