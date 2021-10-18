By Theodore Opara

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)has commended Toyota Nigeria Limited (TNL) for “paying appropriate duty always“.

Speaking at a ceremony in Abuja where Toyota Nigeria honoured NCS as the Customer of the Year 2019, Assistant Comptroller General, Headquarters, Muhammed Abba-Kura, who represented Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), said “Toyota Nigeria Limited has been consistently compliant with extant fiscal policies regarding their importations, paying appropriate duty always“.

At the ceremony, Toyota (Nigeria) Limited presented two units of brand new Digital Sharp photocopiers AR-6031N in recognition of patronage by the Nigeria Customs Service in the year 2019.

NCS in a statement issued by DSC Abdullahi Maiwada, Public Relations Headquarters, explained that the “special package was presented in recognition of the Service emergence as Customer of the year 2019 by Mr Olaleye Ige, branch Manager, Northern Operation, Elizade Nigeria Limited at the Service Headquarters in Abuja.

“While receiving the items on behalf of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), the Assistant Comptroller General, Headquarters, Muhammed Abba-Kura appreciated the gift and commended the cordial relationship between the two organisations“.

The ACG reiterated the commitment of the Service to sustain such partnership in the interest of national growth and development.

Vanguard News Nigeria