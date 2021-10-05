By Godfrey Bivbere

The Board of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS has announced the promotion of 2,723 officers and men of the Service which takes effect from 1st January 2020.

A statement signed by the Deputy National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Timi Bomodi, noted that four Deputy Comptroller Generals of Customs, DCG, 12 Assistant Comptroller Generals of Customs, ACGs, and 2,707 other officers.

The statement also noted that the National Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, and 34 others were promoted from Deputy Controller, DC to Controller.

Others are 64 Assistant Controllers, AC promoted to their new rank of Deputy Controllers, DC, and 118 officers promoted from Chief Superintendent of Customs, CSC to Assistant Controller, AC.

Also promoted are 244 officers who now move from the rank of Superintendent of Customs, SC to Chief Superintendent of Customs, CSC, 339 Deputy Superintendent of Customs, DSC to Superintendent of Customs, SC, 995 Assistant Superintendent of Customs 1, ASC1 to Deputy Superintendent of Customs, DSC, 655 Assistant Superintendent of Customs 11, ASCII to – Assistant Superintendent of Customs 1, ASCI and 257 Inspectors of Customs, ICs to Assistant Superintendent of Customs 11, ASC II.

The statement further noted that of the 2,707 senior officers who were promoted, 204 are support staff.

The DCGs are Abdullahi Babani, Mohammed Boyi, Elton Edorhe, and Katherine Ekekezie while the ACGs are Hamza Gumi, Mohammed Abba-Kura, Saidu Galadima, Gimba Umar, Obi Ekwealor, Bede Anyanwu, Mohammed Uba Garba, Kayode Olusemire, Lena Oyama, Florence Inuk, Lami Wushishi and Usman Dakingari.

The statement also said that the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) congratulated the newly appointed and promoted Officers, and charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them.