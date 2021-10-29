By Eguono Odjegba

Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has handed over seized drugs worth N62.3 million to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control, NAFDAC.

Controller of the Command, Deputy Comptroller E. Ochiba, during the brief handover ceremony, explained that smugglers had reworked the expiry details of the drugs.

He further explained that the drugs which were intercepted by its patrol team based on credible intelligence along Abumbum-Ojo waterway, includes 817 Bottles of B-Vital, 1,158 Bottles of Kordy-capsule, 3,110 Bottles of Double Ginseng, 619 Bottles of Detoxina and607 Bottles of B-care.

The products also include 198 Sachets of Ninhuang Jeedu pian, 1,200 Sachets of St Formula, 475 Bottles of Apetamin Syrup, 7 Bottles of Spinsure Table, and 17 Bottles of Danshen Plus. Others are 7 Bottles of Arthro capsule, 13 Bottles of Spinsore Pill, 123 Bottles of Chitomeala and Bundles of printed labels of Double Ginseng with Batch no. DG 04021.

Ochiba said the action contravened Schedule 3 Revised Import Prohibition List, Trade, item 14 Waste Pharmaceuticals.

He stated: “These are expired, unused and contaminated pharmaceuticals which, if not intercepted by our operatives, would cause havoc to the society in general.

”I am handing over the seized expired drugs to the Director, NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement as directed by the Comptroller General of Customs. I want the smugglers to know that the operatives of the Command would leave no stone unturned until they meet their waterloo.”

Responding, NAFDAC Director of Enforcement represented by Yahaya Abdulmajeed said his agency appreciates the operational synergy between it and Customs, noting that Customs have taken away quite an amount of burden.

He said, “We were invited to come and take over the apprehended, expired seized drugs. We appreciate the Customs because this has been some sort of nightmare for NAFDAC. I recall that around August this year, NAFDAC destroyed a lot of pharmaceutical products, most were unregistered while some have expired.’’