President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT

Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday received a briefing from the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Chief of Naval Staff briefed President Buhari on the new Boat built by the Nigeria Navy expected to be commissioned soon.

The meeting according to pictures from the President’s media aide took place at Buhari’s official residence, Presidential Villa, Abuja.