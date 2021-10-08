.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Nigerians to cultivate good reading culture to encourage writers in the country as well as develop themselves.

Okowa, who stated this at a book launch entitled, “The Experience” authored by Mr Fidelis Egugbo, a Journalist in Asaba, commended the author for putting his experience on his pilgrimage to Israel in a book for posterity.

The Governor who was represented by the State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije, said writing a book was brain tasking, time-consuming and demands commitment.

He said: “writing a book is time-consuming and demands concentration to be able to connect in the mind and brain and replicate the ideas in a book for others to understand whatever you have read.

“It is a difficult task for those who took the pains to put what they have thought in their mind and brain together in writing for others to read and understand.

“Unfortunately as it were, those of us who are in this clime, Nigeria, find it so difficult to read and so, sometimes I pity those who write a book, particularly now that the world has gone digital”.

In his remarks, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi who was the Guest of honour, also lauded the author, adding that the book could be a tool to promote unity and peace in the country rather than the agitations and divisive tendencies seen in the religious bodies today.

Bello who was represented by the Deputy Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Mr Ahmed Mohammed, said it was good for the government to support religious activities but not for it to take complete ownership of the projects.

Former Governor of Imo State, Mr Emeka Ihedioha who chaired the ceremony, told the Author to work towards making the book available online to capture more readership than it deserves.

Ihedioha who was represented by a former Secretary to Imo State Government, Mr Uche Onyeagucha, said: “I want to commend the author for making out time to document his experience on pilgrimage to Israel, I recommend this book to all and I believe that this book will benefit the people of Delta and Nigerian in general.

“I want to advise that this book be made available online for e-learning given that the world is now technology-driven; I know that Delta has a strategic role to play in moving Nigeria forward”.

The Chief Launcher, Chief Dele Omeneogor, told the people to support the Author to enable him to print more copies and to make them available online.

On his part, the Book Reviewer, Mr Joshua Opia said that the five chapters book of 122 pages was a must-read for all particularly those going on pilgrimage to Israel.

In his vote of thanks, the Author, Comrade Fidelis Egugbo appreciated the governors and all those who honoured his invitation, praying God to bless them for their support.