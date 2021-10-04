Patrick Viera’s magic touch from the bench sent more misery the way of Leicester.

Crystal Palace looked down and out after two goals in six minutes from Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy to give the Foxes an underserving lead.

Iheanacho, who was making his first league start of the season, opened the scoring for Brendan Rodgers men in the 31st minute. Iheanacho, who turned 25 yesterday, became the third Nigerian after Austin Jay-Jay Okocha (2004) and Obafemi Martins (2008) to score in the Premier League on their birthday.

But two second-half subs from Vieira – who was used to whipping up magical moments on the pitch as a player – saw the Eagles soaring once more.

Teenage summer signing Michael Olise scored his first Premier League goal with a superb volley to get the hosts back in it on the hour mark.

ALSO READ: STATE OF THE NATION: Nigeria on brink of security, economic collapse — Peter Obi

And Jeffrey Schlupp then popped up with the equaliser with practically his first touch of the game to ensure they remained unbeaten at Selhurst Park this season.

In truth, with the number of chances they created before and after Leicester took the lead, Vieira will be baffled as to how he hasn’t claimed another Prem scalp this season as they look better and better game by game.

Wilfried Zaha, Odsonne Edouard and Andre Ayew simply did not have their shooting boots on.

If they had, Rodgers may be travelling back up to Leicester in a whole world of trouble.

It all looked rosy when his dynamic duo finally got their act together after 30 minutes.

Vardy and Iheanacho had not scored in a league game together since April – back when a top four finish and Champions League football looked a certainty.

Those dreams faded away, as did the red-hot form of what looked to be a partnership made in heaven. As a result, the start to this season has been hell.

Vanguard News Nigeria